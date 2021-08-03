Some parts of Nelson Mandela Bay still without water

Several parts of Gqeberha are still experiencing water shortages.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said this was a result of leak repair work that was done on Friday and Saturday.

The reservoirs servicing the affected areas had subsequently run dry.

“Water supply has been restored to Walmer, Newton Park, Sydenham and the upper parts of Central.

“Summerstrand, as well as the lower parts of Central and the CBD, are still experiencing water shortages,” Mniki said.

Water trucks were dispatched, including to the following points:

Port of Gqeberha (Campanile entrance);

Humewood Spar;

Feather Market Centre and City Hall, Central;

Labour department, Chapel Street;

Transnet in Green Street, North End; and

Summerstrand Pick n Pay.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience.

