Man accused of murdering child to remain in custody for now

A man who allegedly raped and murdered a five-year-old child and left her half-naked bruised and battered body in a toilet cubicle two years ago, will remain in custody for now.

The 24-year-old accused appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday — exactly two years after the harrowing murder.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, for a date for a formal bail application to be arranged.

This is the second time the man has been accused of rape.

He was also linked to a rape which occurred in November 2018. He cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges.

Little Chantelle Makwena was bludgeoned to death with a stone after being raped near her Withoogte, Rocklands, home on the night of August 2 2019.

Her father made the gruesome discovery the following afternoon.

It is believed that the girl’s mother, Veronica, 23, had left Chantelle in the care of the accused and his girlfriend on the night she went missing.

Veronica had gone to visit a friend nearby.

When she returned home at about 10pm, Chantelle was nowhere to be found.

A search continued the following morning, with her body eventually found next to a toilet not far from the family home.

The community had assaulted the man they believed to be responsible for the heinous act.

However, it was only on Saturday, when investigators received the DNA results, linking the man to the rape and murder, that he was finally arrested.

The state will oppose his bail.

