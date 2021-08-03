School sport kicked into touch
Budget slashed by more than 70% in three years at the expense of promising young players
The Eastern Cape government has come under fire for cutting school sports funding from R1.15m to just more than R300,000 in three years, with activists saying the move flies in the face of SA’s transformation agenda.
Children from previously disadvantaged backgrounds would be hardest hit, they say...
