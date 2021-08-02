Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels show only slight improvement
The level of dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay has barely improved — only 0.09% up — despite heavy rains in and around the metro in July.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said while they knew not much of a difference had been made, consistent rain and united efforts to decrease consumption would make some difference.
“Lets continue to use water sparingly — every drop counts,” Mniki said.
The total available dam water levels are at 29,718ML, or 10.55% of capacity.
The Impofu Dam has the most available water, with 15,851ML, or 15% of capacity.
The Kouga Dam, which has a capacity of 125,910ML when full, has 5,380ML available water, while the Groendal Dam is at 2,667ML, or 22.92%.
The Churchill Dam has 5,057ML of available water.
