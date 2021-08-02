News

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels show only slight improvement

By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 August 2021
The Kouga Dam is the Bay’s largest supply dam
LITTLE IMPACT: The Kouga Dam is the Bay’s largest supply dam
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The level of dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay has barely improved — only 0.09% up — despite heavy rains in and around the metro in July.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said while they knew not much of a difference had been made, consistent rain and united efforts to decrease consumption would make some difference.

“Lets continue to use water sparingly — every drop counts,” Mniki said.

The total available dam water levels are at 29,718ML, or 10.55% of capacity.

The Impofu Dam has the most available water, with 15,851ML, or 15% of capacity.

The Kouga Dam, which has a capacity of 125,910ML when full, has 5,380ML available water, while the Groendal Dam is at 2,667ML, or 22.92%.

The Churchill Dam has 5,057ML of available water.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki says the metro welcomes the slight increase in dam levels, but encourages residents to continue using water sparingly
EVERY DROP COUNTS: Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki says the metro welcomes the slight increase in dam levels, but encourages residents to continue using water sparingly
Image: SUPPLIED

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Most Read