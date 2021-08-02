‘Name the cabal and we’ll act’ — Floyd Shivambu urges Robert Marawa to identify those behind his axing

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has called on popular media personality Robert Marawa to name the people behind his recent axing at the SABC.

On Friday the broadcaster parted ways with the sports presenter after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Marawa shared a WhatsApp text message exchange with SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa in which he was told not to return to work for his final show.

While many fans reacted to the news with shock, Shivambu urged Marawa to name the cabal.

“Who is this cabal in SABC Sport Live and the SABC which continuously mutilates the broadcaster’s capacity to attract and keep as many listeners and viewers as possible?” asked Shivambu

“You, Robert Marawa, understand the space and broadcasting craft and many people appreciate it. Name the cabal, we’ll act.”