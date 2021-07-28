What you said: No rush to stock up on booze after ban lifted

Readers are in no rush to refill their liquor cabinets after President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales.

Ramaphosa said licensed establishments are allowed to sell booze for off-site consumption between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, and alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.

This follows a month-long ban on alcohol sales.