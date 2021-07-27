Schools brace for mad dash to finish line
Lost time makes completing the curriculum a big challenge
With more than half of all teaching time down the drain, and up to half a million pupils in SA dropping out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fears have set in that there will not be enough time to cover the curriculum in preparation for the year-end examinations.
When school bells rang on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay teachers wasted no time in getting started. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.