Silver medal for Tatjana in Tokyo

Alvin Reeves Sports editor 27 July 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa
Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker secured SA's first medal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics by coming second in the women's 100m breaststroke final early on Tuesday morning.

Schoenmaker went into the final as the fastest qualifier and was the slight favourite for the gold medal.

But in the end it was American Lydia Jacoby, who won the gold medal in 1:04.95. 

Schoenmacher led for a part of the race had to settle for the silver medal position with a time of 1:05.22.

World record holder Lilly King, of the US, claimed the bronze in 1:05.54.

Schoenmaker is the first SA woman to win a Games swimming medal since Penny Heyns at Sydney 2000.

