Mango grounded after failing to pay navigations services

Mango Airlines suspended its services on Tuesday, as the company has outstanding fees due to the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS).

The budget airline issued a statement this morning saying its management is locked in “emergency discussion” with all parties involved to find a solution as quickly as possible.

“We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended from today, 27 July 2021, until further notice due to outstanding payments to ATNS. Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse. Affected passengers with valid and available contact details will be informed via e-mail and SMS accordingly,” Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu said in a statement.

He said passengers were welcome to contact the airline with any questions or queries about flight cancellations and vouchers for later flights, but they can expect longer response times as well.

“We plan to resume normal operations as soon as possible. We ask for calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges. We will update the public as soon as possible,” Ndlovu said.

HeraldLIVE