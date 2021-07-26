Pint-size chess champ makes big moves
Grey Junior School pupil to represent SA in an international tournament
He may be little, but his game is big.
A pint-sized Gqeberha school pupil has made all the right moves to secure an overall win at the SA Junior Closed Chess Championship...
