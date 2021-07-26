China’s old meets Gqeberha’s new in a hot pot
There is a hot pot — delivered to your door in Gqeberha — that promises to take your taste buds on a journey to the Far East.
The fresh concept has come about as the cold grip of winter continues to bring chilly nights...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.