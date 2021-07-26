Excitement brews in build-up to Exporter of the Year Awards

The winners of the Exporter of the Year Awards 2021 will be announced in just a few weeks’ time.

In its 26th year, the Exporter of the Year Awards is hosted annually to acknowledge the achievements of Eastern Cape exporters and service providers in the province.

Despite the disruptions of the year, Exporters Eastern Cape looks forward to recognising exporters and service providers for all their hard work in overcoming and adjusting to the turbulent times.

Entries for the awards closed in June, and the judging process is under way.

Exporters Eastern Cape received the most entries in eight years, Exporters EC chair Quintin Levey said.

“When judging this year’s entries, the judges will be focusing on innovative initiatives entrants have put in place during these trying times to manage costs and cash flows, retain employment levels, and their plans to recover to pre-Covid turnover levels,” Levey said.

In 2020, the award for the Overall Exporter of the Year went to S4 Development Services, which also received the following additional awards: Best Exporter — Medium Enterprise Winner and the IDC Job Creation Award — Merit Award.

S4 Development Services marketing manager Gideon Smith said it was a privilege to have received the Overall Exporter of The Year Award in 2020.

“What these awards mean to us at S4 is that we are on the right track and that industry is taking note of our contribution within the Eastern Cape exporting market.

“Through these achievements, we believe new opportunities will arise, and by winning these awards we stand in a better position to win new business and attract new staff,” Smith said.

He said in 2020 many companies had to rethink their strategy and embrace technology and new ways of working to remain relevant and competitive in the marketplace.

“We believe the Covid-19 pandemic has helped many firms — out of necessity — overcome the fear of adopting new technologies into their day-to-day work and we believe that it may catalyse the adoption of more 4IR-related technologies.

“As wonderful as all the technology is, the pandemic has once again reminded us of the importance of the human factor.

“Without a team of dedicated people to work with you through the challenging times, you will not succeed,” Smith said.

Winners will be announced in the following categories: SJM Flex Environmental Award; SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award; IDC Job Creation Award; Best Provider of Services to Exporters; Best Exporter: Small Business; Best Exporter: Medium Enterprises; Best Exporter: Corporate Category; and Best Exporter: OEM.

The Overall Exporter of the Year for 2021 will be chosen from these category winners.

The awards evening, which takes place on August 20, promises to be a memorable celebration of exporting excellence in the province.

The online event will be a blend of live streaming, awards announcements, and pre-recorded speeches.

It promises to offer the same appreciation of local value, superb entertainment and attendance prizes that exporters have become accustomed to over the years at the awards evening, and will also include a few exciting surprises.

The online nature of the event brings great value to the sponsors and entrants, since the awards can be viewed globally, showcasing company brands to a wider audience.

It also offers a special opportunity for companies to invite local, national and international colleagues and guests to the online awards evening.

Tickets cost R250 a person.

To book your tickets for the Exporters EC Exporter of the Year Awards 2021, contact Exporters EC branch co-ordinator, Suzanne Vermeulen at info@exportersec.co.za.

