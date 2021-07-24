News

‘We are ready’: Motshekga says school restart hinges on Ramaphosa family meeting

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2021
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says schools are ready to reopen if President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the go-ahead on July 25 2021..
Image: Freddie Mavunda

Schools are still expected to reopen on Monday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Saturday.

Giving a briefing on schools' preparedness to welcome pupils amid the third wave of Covid-19, Motshekga said: “We are ready.”

She said the reopening would only be confirmed on Sunday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to update the nation about the state of disaster.

Four weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced the imposition of alert level 4, in which all gatherings except funerals were prohibited, a 9pm-4am curfew was imposed and alcohol sales were banned.

Since then, Gauteng and several other provinces have passed the peak of their third wave of infections.

