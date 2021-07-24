SA's recorded deaths related to Covid-19 edge closer to 70,000

SA's total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 2,356,049 with an additional 13,719 reported on Friday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update that the increase represented a 26.1% positivity rate in the country.

A further 450 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to date in SA to 69,075.