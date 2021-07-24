Family of five killed in ‘devastating’ Cape Town Wendy house fire

A family of five died in a what the City of Cape Town described as a “devastating fire” in Mitchells Plain early on Saturday.

The city fire and rescue service said the alarm was raised at 4.08am when a caller reported children were trapped inside a burning structure in Tafelsig.

“When crews from Mitchells Plain fire station arrived at the scene in Buffelshoek Street, they found a Wendy house engulfed in flames,” said spokesperson Jerome Carelse.

“A man, woman and three girls were declared deceased on scene and one boy was treated for burn wounds.

“The fire was extinguished at 5.10am and the scene was handed over to the SA Police Service.”

TimesLIVE