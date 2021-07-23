Gqeberha robbery suspect evades arrest for eight years

Almost eight years after skipping court, a robbery suspect has yet to brought to book, forcing police to again call on the community to assist in tracing him.



In 2012, Luzuko Lungawe, 32, of Gqeberha and an unknown accomplice allegedly robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money, bottles of brandy, Amarula, Zorba Delgado, airtime worth R400 and two Samsung cellphones worth R2,650. ..