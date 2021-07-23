No bail for traditional healer accused of rape
Fears of interference in the state’s case and an angry community ready to take matters into their own hands saw the desperate bail bid of a traditional healer accused of rape quashed on Friday.
The 71-year-old man is now expected back in the Motherwell magistrate’s court in September, by which time investigations are expected to have been wrapped up...
