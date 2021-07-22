Mabuyane visits bereaved families of two ‘who made world a better place’

Premier hails lifelong contributions of Bongani Gxilishe and Milase Majola

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the families of ANC stalwart Bongani Gxilishe and former Pendla Primary School teacher Milase Jumartha Majola in Gqeberha on Wednesday.



Mabuyane visited Majola’s home during a drive-by memorial service in New Brighton and later Gxilishe’s home in KwaMagxaki ahead of Gxilishe’s virtual memorial service by the provincial ANC...