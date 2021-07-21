Metro’s supply dams dip below 10% capacity

Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dam levels have dipped below the 10% mark.

The combined average capacity of the metro’s supply dams was at 9.98% on Wednesday, despite Tuesday evening’s showers.

The percentage equates to a combined total of 28,150 megalitres (Ml) of water.

The level of the Kouga Dam, the metro’s biggest supply dam, sank to just 3.91%, holding just 4,927Ml compared to its 125,910Ml storage capacity.

The Churchill Dam is at 4,572Ml (12.97%), the Impofu Dam is at 15,126Ml (14.3%) and the Groendal Dam is at 2,705Ml (23.24%).

According to the Weather Guru page, little or no rain fell in the metro’s catchment areas on Tuesday night.

The majority of the night’s rains fell in the airport area and the Third Avenue dip, which recorded 10.6mm and 15.4mm, respectively.

However, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning of localised flooding for the Eastern Cape later this week as a cold front pushes into the province.

The front is expected to bring showers across the Kouga, Kou-Kamma, Ndlambe, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ngqushwa and Sundays River Valley regions.

