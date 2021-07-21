Cash-in-transit heist suspects appear in court
The three men arrested by members of the Hawks just minutes after a cash-in-transit heist in Oudtshoorn on Monday are all from Thembalethu in George.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Masixole Dolomba, Simphiwe Matwa and Lwandiso Lento had appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.