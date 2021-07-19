WATCH | Jacob Zuma supporter and former Ukhozi presenter leaves police headquarters in handcuffs for Gauteng

The former broadcaster, who stopped working at Ukhozi FM in 2020, was initially scheduled to hand himself over at Durban Central police station but this changed later in the day and he handed himself over at the police headquarters.

His lawyers Styx Mdladla and Vusi Khathi told TimesLIVE that Mchunu would be taken to Gauteng to appear before the Randburg magistrate's court by Wednesday. They would not confirm the charges against their client. However, it is understood he is said to have contravened an “old riotous act”, according to his lawyers.

His wife Lindi Khuzwayo told TimesLIVE: “I came here with incense and a traditional rug. I will burn the incense and ask our elders to watch over him during this time.

“I want to know who will look after my husband inside there because he suffers from chest pains and needs his medication.”

TimesLIVE