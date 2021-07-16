Andile Lungisa gets mixed reception during drive to denounce looting

Seemingly nervous, Andile Lungisa received mixed reactions from taxi operators as he went from one taxi rank to the next in Nelson Mandela Bay denouncing lawlessness on Thursday.



He was given a tough time by taxi drivers when he made the first stop at the Terminus taxi rank in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha, but the reception was better in North End and Kariega...