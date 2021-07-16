Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder

Former president Jacob Zuma’s brother Michael will be buried next Thursday, a family elder has confirmed.

Khanya, who is one of three remaining elder brothers in the Zuma clan, said the family made the decision during a meeting on Thursday.

“We were going to have the funeral this Saturday and then decided to have it next week Thursday because we discovered that his wife MaXulu had Covid-19 and has been hospitalised. She has to be in hospital for 14 days and she will be discharged next Tuesday.