WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Prasa
The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Thursday hearing evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from director at Crowe Forensics SA Ryan Marc Sacks.
During the testimony of former minister Dipuo Peters, the commission heard that she failed to appoint a permanent CEO for Prasa despite a recommendation by the board to do so — but said she had no regrets.
She also fired the Prasa board weeks before she was sacked, but for that, too, Peters is standing her ground.
On her removal of the Prasa board in March 2017, Peters believes it should have been done in 2016.
The commission is also expected to hear evidence from former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe.
TimesLIVE