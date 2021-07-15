Boks must step it up in Tests, warns Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus has warned his Springbok players that their display in beating the British and Irish Lions 17-13 on Wednesday would not be good enough to win the upcoming Test series.
Though not pleased with some technical aspects of the “A” side’s victory, SA’s director of rugby praised the team for the guts and determination they displayed...
