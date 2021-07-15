Excess deaths during pandemic nearing 200,000, says MRC

More than 17,250 deaths were recorded between July 4 and 10, compared with 16,090 the previous week, as the Delta variant of Covid-19 accounted for nearly all new cases of the virus.

Excess deaths from natural causes — the number that exceeded the historical trend — reached 7,374 in the week ending July 10.

This was nearly seven times higher than the low of 1,064 between March 14 and 20 but still less than half the 15,926 at the peak of the second wave of the local Covid-19 outbreak, in the middle of January.