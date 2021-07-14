Man and beloved pet united in death
Lucky the dog has to be put down just hours after his best friend, popular Animal Welfare Society manager Hannes Stander, succumbs to Covid-19
A gentleman and a family man who loved to braai. An animal lover with a soft spot for dogs, who never said no and always said: “We can make a plan.”
This is how friends and family will remember Hannes Stander, manager of the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Gqeberha, who died of Covid-19-related complications on Tuesday...
