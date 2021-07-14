Where livestock and dinosaur fossils meet
Two enterprising women growing their businesses in small town of Sterkspruit with help from Stellenbosch University programme
What do livestock and dinosaur fossils in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape have in common?
The answer is two bold women entrepreneurs who are drawing on their knowledge of the subject matter to seize opportunities to build future prosperity for their families. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.