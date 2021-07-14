News

Where livestock and dinosaur fossils meet

Two enterprising women growing their businesses in small town of Sterkspruit with help from Stellenbosch University programme

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 14 July 2021

What do livestock and dinosaur fossils in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape have in common?

The answer is two bold women entrepreneurs who are drawing on their knowledge of the subject matter to seize opportunities to build future prosperity for their families.  ..

