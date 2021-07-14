Fuel refinery confirms shutdown amid ongoing violence in KZN and Gauteng

SA's largest crude-oil refinery, Sapref, has shut down operations amid the ongoing violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The refinery, in the South Durban Basin, sent out an alert on Tuesday citing force majeure linked to the violence, which started in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and has since expanded into Gauteng.

At least 45 people have been confirmed dead — 19 in Gauteng and 26 in KZN — in the violence, though authorities were expecting the death toll to climb.

Sapref is the largest crude-oil refinery in Sub-Saharan Africa and produces about 30% of SA's petrol, according to the KZN Top Business website.