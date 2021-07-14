Western Cape under 'carpet of security' as taxi war flares up

Neighbourhood watches, security companies, metro police and traffic officials are being mustered under the control of the Western Cape police as the province takes note of the riots plaguing Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at a digital press briefing about taxi violence in the province and the looting in some parts of the country, Western Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile, community safety MEC Albert Fritz, premier Alan Winde and transport MEC Daylin Mitchell gave assurances of the province’s security readiness, even as some of their police staff were deployed to KZN to help embattled police precincts there deal with ongoing riots.

Fritz said the province’s various law-enforcement staff members were being brought under the control of the police, bringing personnel on the ground to more than 8,000 members.

Patekile said in every town and city across the province there were meetings with communities, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches and security companies as part of an integrated plan for crime prevention.

A plan - which Fritz described as a “wall to wall carpet of security” - included co-operation with farm watches in sparsely populated rural areas.

On Tuesday, taxi associations Cata and Codeta stopped operations again after a ceasefire between them ended with the murder of three people on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of people killed in the Western Cape’s taxi war to 76.

The latest murders happened in Bukwayo Road in the Khayelitsha suburb of Harare where two 39-year-old men were shot dead.

In Mew Way in Mfuleni, a 42-year-old man was shot, and according to Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi an unknown male, believed to be a taxi driver, was taken to hospital after he too sustained a gunshot wound.

Police also discovered the body of a 45-year-old taxi driver in the seat of his taxi in Symphony Way near the Blikkiesdorp temporary relocation settlement in Delft.

In Sarah Baartman Road, close to Blikkiesdorp, police members responded to a scene where a taxi driver was shot in both legs.

Also near Blikkiesdorp at another temporary relocation area called TRA 5 the driver of a retail business was dropping off employees when two unknown males approached his vehicle.

When he sped off the men drew out their firearms and opened fire on the vehicle wounding the driver and two female occupants.

Swartbooi said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspects in all the above mentioned cases fled the scenes and are yet to be arrested. Harare police are investigating two murder and two attempted murder cases whilst Delft police are investigating a case of murder and four cases of attempted murder,” said Swartbooi.

“Additional police resources have been deployed in the areas affected by the violence and will remain on high alert, while detectives are pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible. Anyone who can assist with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.