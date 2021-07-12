Man held for murder of Graaff-Reinet doctor's wife

Marais, 57, the wife of Dr Albertus “Dakman” Marais, was killed during a botched robbery at her home in the small Karoo town on Thursday morning.

She was stabbed in the left shoulder when an intruder made his way into the Somerset Street family home at about 6am after her husband had left for work.

Marais served as chair of both the Union preparatory and high school governing bodies between 1997 and 2011.

At the time of her death, she was serving the school as a trustee of the Union High School Development Trust.

