Two luxury yachts worth R30m each damaged in St Francis Bay blaze

Two yachts worth millions were damaged in a fire in St Francis Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cause of the fire at Nexus Yachts was unknown.

“The building, which is a steel structure, collapsed due to the fire and heat,” he said.

“Each yacht is valued at R30m. No-one was injured.”

The Disaster Volunteer Group at St Francis Bay posted on its social media page at 1.30pm that a swift combined effort by it, the Kouga fire services and Nexus Yachts personnel had ensured that the fire, which broke out just before lunchtime in a Nexus shed in Sea Vista, had been contained fairly quickly.