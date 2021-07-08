Two luxury yachts worth R30m each damaged in St Francis Bay blaze
Two yachts worth millions were damaged in a fire in St Francis Bay on Thursday afternoon.
Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cause of the fire at Nexus Yachts was unknown.
“The building, which is a steel structure, collapsed due to the fire and heat,” he said.
“Each yacht is valued at R30m. No-one was injured.”
The Disaster Volunteer Group at St Francis Bay posted on its social media page at 1.30pm that a swift combined effort by it, the Kouga fire services and Nexus Yachts personnel had ensured that the fire, which broke out just before lunchtime in a Nexus shed in Sea Vista, had been contained fairly quickly.
Nexus Yacht management summoned Private Care ambulance services to assess any staff who may have suffered smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story.
