Helping New Brighton’s needy a calling for ‘Sis Thenji’
Community do-gooder uses her social media reach to unite donors and recipients
Soon after resigning from her job in 2015 to pursue charity work in the Eastern Cape, a New Brighton woman was scammed by a business partner, almost crashing her dream of bettering her community.
But the experience did not completely deter Thenjiwe Njobe, 49, from doing what she believes is her calling...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.