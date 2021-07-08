News

Nelson Mandela Bay teachers at bottom of vaccination scorecard

Just under 60% have received jab, despite metro being a Covid-19 hotspot

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 08 July 2021

Teachers in Nelson Mandela Bay rank the lowest on the teacher vaccination completion scorecard.

This as the rising number of Covid-19 cases continue to envelop the metro. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Port Elizabeth Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Most Read