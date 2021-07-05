Police search for murder suspects after shooting in Missionvale

Algoa Park detectives are on the hunt for two suspects who allegedly shot Lee-Roy Erasmus, 30, multiple times after they chased and cornered him in his shack in Missionvale on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that at 4:30pm, a 22-year-old male was shot in his thigh in Phoenix Street, Missionvale.

His friend Erasmus ran to his house in Record Street in an attempt to escape.

“The suspects chased after him and followed him into his house. Erasmus jumped through the window and fell through the roof of a shack at the back of the house,” Naidu said.

“The suspects shot him multiple times in the shack. He died at the scene. The suspects are unidentified at this stage and police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Warrant officer Errol Kleynhans on 082 302 6419 or SAPS Algoa Park on 041 4011061, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information would be confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

