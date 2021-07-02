One week to enter The Herald Citizens of The Year 2021 awards

The awards have also welcomed two new sponsors on board in the form of co-title sponsor NMU and gold category sponsor SPAR.

Top local heroes will be celebrated at a black-tie gala awards function at the Radisson Blu Hotel that will be live-streamed via the HeraldLIVE Facebook page in September.

Long-standing judge Muir said the awards were a good opportunity to recognise and celebrate role models who did good in Nelson Mandela Bay’s communities.

“I really believe we need to continue to show the good in our society and to give hope for the future and in times of crisis,” he said.

“Public good also shows what is possible.”

As The Herald Citizens of the Year awards celebrate their pearl anniversary , Muir also celebrates years of rewarding unsung heroes as a judge.

“[It is good] to be part of an initiative that each year looks for that unsung hero and individuals who show the wonderful human qualities of compassion and reliance.

“Hopefully these awards give them the strength to continue to do what they do and to inspire others.

Also on the adjudicating panel is previous The Herald Citizen of The Year award recipient Dube.

Dube said returning to the judging panel meant she could once again be a part of an initiative that recognised “ordinary people who go about their lives working for the betterment of their communities” while encouraging more people to go out and do the same.

“The needs in our communities are getting bigger.

“Many people have lost their jobs, their families and rely on people like our heroes to help ease their burdens.

“I get to see the work being done by ordinary people who otherwise would not have crossed my path.

“I appreciate the love, commitment and dedication all our heroes put into their chosen paths,” Dube said.

She said such heroes played an important role in communities and were sometimes the only lifeline to people when all else had failed.

“I continue and will continue to support [this initiative] as I see first-hand how it benefits our communities, be it in sport, health and mental health, poverty alleviation or education,” Dube said.

The awards are open to individuals and organisations from within Nelson Mandela Bay.

To nominate an individual (yourself included), a business or organisation, visit www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2021 before midday on July 9.

For more information, contact Berna Ulay Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.

HeraldLIVE