Collegiate concert band hits high note with top international prize
The Collegiate Girls’ High School Concert Band played all the right notes and bagged themselves the Grand Prize at a prestigious international music competition this week.
At the start of May, the Gqeberha school band entered the Classical International Youth Music Competition, based in Atlanta, in America, and blew 51 other countries away in the wind band category. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.