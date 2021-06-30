More than 700 extra vaccination sites to be opened in Eastern Cape
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the Eastern Cape will be ramped up from next week in an effort to stem the spread of the third wave of infections.
The province’s health department announced on Wednesday that a further 744 vaccination sites would be opened on Monday.
An additional 31,200 doses of the vaccine have also been made available for teachers across the Eastern Cape.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the department was particularly concerned about Nelson Mandela Bay, which has once again been classified as a Covid-19 hotspot.
“The delta variant has been found in two of our regions, which is very concerning as this variant spreads faster and is more infectious,” Meth said.
“We urge our people to stay at home and only go out when necessary and when they do, they must wear face masks.”
As of Tuesday, the Bay had recorded 2,231 active Covid-19 cases.
To date 3,067 people have died due to the virus and related complications.
The department hopes the additional sites will speed up the vaccination process and bring the province one step closer to achieving herd immunity.
Acting health superintendent-general Mahlubandile Qwase said health-care workers were armed with the necessary personal protective equipment and were ready to “continue fighting this invisible enemy”.
