‘Delta could put one out of every two in hospital’

Virulent strain of virus could push health system to limit

A leading medical expert has warned the Covid-19 Delta variant — the “fastest and fittest” to date — could put half of those infected in hospital.



The variant, which continues to devastate India where it accounts for at least 150,000 deaths, is sure to test the Eastern Cape’s public and private health-care system like never before, says Prof Leon van Niekerk, the acting dean of health sciences at the University of Fort Hare...