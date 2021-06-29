SA had tougher lockdown coming
The threat of SA being moved into a harder lockdown has been lingering for some time as active cases continue to surge.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national coronavirus command council had placed the country under level 4 with stricter restrictions like a ban on alcohol sales, prohibiting all political, cultural and religious gatherings, no-sit downs allowed at restaurants and a 9pm curfew...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.