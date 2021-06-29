SA had tougher lockdown coming

The threat of SA being moved into a harder lockdown has been lingering for some time as active cases continue to surge.



On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national coronavirus command council had placed the country under level 4 with stricter restrictions like a ban on alcohol sales, prohibiting all political, cultural and religious gatherings, no-sit downs allowed at restaurants and a 9pm curfew...