WATCH | Archaeologist discovers 6,000 year-old island settlement off Croatian coast

Archaeologist Mate Parica was examining satellite images of Croatia's coastline when he spotted something unusual.

“I thought: maybe it is natural, maybe not,” said Parica, a professor at the University of Zadar.

The image showed a large, shallow area on the seabed jutting out from the eastern shore of the island of Korcula.

Parica and a colleague decided to dive at the site and discovered what they believe is a Neolithic settlement from about 4,500 years BC, built on a small piece of land that was connected to the main island by a narrow strip.