SA Revenue Service to close branches to public as Covid-19 infections soar

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will close all its tax branches temporarily for physical visits from next week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

"With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the pandemic, we have decided to close our tax branches temporarily for physical visits as from Thursday, July 1. We are able to do so because the Sars digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allow taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online,” the revenue service said in a statement.