One in three 'likely to have Covid-19', says Makhura as stats show 9,500 new cases in Gauteng

One in three people in Gauteng is “likely” to be infected with Covid-19, provincial premier David Makhura said on Thursday.

Gauteng has taken the brunt of the virus third wave, frequently accounting for upwards of 60% of new daily infections.

While the national positivity rate — the number of positive tests against the number of tests undergone in the same period — has been in the mid-to-high 20% range, that rate in Gauteng has been more than 30%.

“One out of every three people in Gauteng is likely carrying the virus, so that 34% positivity rate is a scary statistic. Let’s just see how we can slow down the infection — and it is within our capacity to do so,” he said.