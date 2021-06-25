'We cannot afford to shut down the economy': David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the provincial government is working with the private sector and NGOs to boost personnel and bed capacity in the province.

During a provincial command briefing on Thursday, Makhura noted the increase in the number of hospital admissions, which now stands at 5,842.

“Looking at these numbers, it is clear that the bed spaces are taken. We are working with the private sector and NGOs to enhance personnel and bed capacity. I meet regularly with the private healthcare management to better manage bed capacity in the province.

“We still need more staff. As the numbers are surging, as we create more spaces for beds, we need more staff,” he said.

Makhura said there has been further repurposing of beds. “Our hospitals are able to repurpose beds to add capacity. Admissions lag behind infections, which mean we need to be ready over a longer period to deal with the consequences of the surge.”