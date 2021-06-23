News

Covid-19 records show hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay children infected

Most show no signs of infection and the recovery rate is high

By Michael Kimberley - 23 June 2021

While there have been fewer reported cases globally of Covid-19 in children, Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 393 cases among those younger than four  years old since the start of the outbreak in April 2020. 

Of the 393 cases, four of these children have died due to Covid-19...

