Covid-19 records show hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay children infected
Most show no signs of infection and the recovery rate is high
While there have been fewer reported cases globally of Covid-19 in children, Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 393 cases among those younger than four years old since the start of the outbreak in April 2020.
Of the 393 cases, four of these children have died due to Covid-19...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.