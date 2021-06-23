New SA-China lemon export deal hits sweet spot

Sundays River Valley celebrates signing of protocol expected to boost employment and revenue

A sweet new deal on the export of lemons to China, which looks set to generate a huge local boost in revenue and jobs, has just been signed.



The news was announced on Tuesday by the Citrus Growers' Association of SA, which said the deal, in the form of a revised citrus protocol, was signed by agriculture minister Thoko Didiza and her Chinese counterpart...