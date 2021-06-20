Nelson Mandela Bay Flying Squad member found dead in home
A Flying Squad member was found dead in his home in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana identified the dead man as Constable Darren Grebe, 33...
