Qwase appointed acting superintendent-general of health

Seasoned administrator Mahlubandile Qwase has been appointed as the acting superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape health department.

Qwase has been seconded from premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office and will act in the position until a permanent replacement is found.

He takes over from Dr Sibongile Zungu, who was seconded from the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize in 2020.

Zungu has been reassigned as project leader of the Universal Health Care and National Health Insurance programmes in the provincial department.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth congratulated Qwase and Zungu on their appointments.

“We are sure with their skills, qualifications, experience and expertise Qwase and Zungu will continue contributing towards ensuring we provide effective and efficient services to everyone who [relies] on our clinics and hospitals for health services.

“We wish them well in their new responsibilities and would like to thank the premier and minister for seconding these two top officials,” she said.

