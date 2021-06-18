Tiger attack terror

Visitors scramble after park employee, 52, killed while repairing fence

“Grab your children and run” — this was a ranger’s terrifying instruction to visitors to the Seaview Predator Park, where a worker was attacked and killed by a tiger on Wednesday afternoon.



The Siberian tiger that killed 52-year-old park employee David Solomon managed to escape by jumping the fence of its enclosure as the electric wiring was being repaired...