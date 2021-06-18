Tiger attack terror
Visitors scramble after park employee, 52, killed while repairing fence
“Grab your children and run” — this was a ranger’s terrifying instruction to visitors to the Seaview Predator Park, where a worker was attacked and killed by a tiger on Wednesday afternoon.
The Siberian tiger that killed 52-year-old park employee David Solomon managed to escape by jumping the fence of its enclosure as the electric wiring was being repaired...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.