‘My nomination will inspire more people to speak out’

LGBTQi+ activist Athenkosi Fani in running for provincial youth award

The Herald Citizen of The Year finalist for 2016, Athenkosi Fani, is in the running for the coveted Eastern Cape Youth Awards in the Civil Society category.



Fani, 24, an avid LGBTQi+ activist and philanthropist, is among three finalists in the province vying for the award...